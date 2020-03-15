Two car collision causes car to flip in Victoria

Victoria Police respond to a car crash on Fernwood Road and Pandora Avenue on Saturday, March 14. (Courtesy of Anne Sylwester)

A crash between two vehicles on Saturday night left one car flipped on its side. The Victoria Police attended the crash on the corner of Fernwood Road and Pandora Avenue at 8 p.m.

According to police, the crash occurred between two vehicles resulting in one car being flipped onto it side. Police say occupants in the flipped car required extrication by Victoria Fire, however injuries were non life-threatening.

Police are still unaware of the number of occupants involved in the crash and have not confirmed whether those involved were transported to hospital. More details to come as an investigation is ongoing.

