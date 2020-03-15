Victoria Police respond to a car crash on Fernwood Road and Pandora Avenue on Saturday, March 14. (Courtesy of Anne Sylwester)

Two car collision causes car to flip in Victoria

Victoria Police responded to a two-car crash on Saturday night

A crash between two vehicles on Saturday night left one car flipped on its side. The Victoria Police attended the crash on the corner of Fernwood Road and Pandora Avenue at 8 p.m.

According to police, the crash occurred between two vehicles resulting in one car being flipped onto it side. Police say occupants in the flipped car required extrication by Victoria Fire, however injuries were non life-threatening.

Police are still unaware of the number of occupants involved in the crash and have not confirmed whether those involved were transported to hospital. More details to come as an investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: Driver crashes into Saanich business, flees scene

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @sarah_schuchard
and follow us on Instagram

car crashCity of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria sees early bloom of spring real estate market
Next story
No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Victoria Police Department warns of coronavirus-related fraud attempts

Police say to look out for associated scams playing on fear and misinformation

Central Saanich councillor pushes back against Peninsula and Area Agricultural Commission

Coun. Bob Thompson says the municipality’s voice on the regional committee is strong

Greater Victoria retirement homes limit non-essential visits, take safety precautions

‘Safety of residents and staff is paramount,’ says Berwick Retirement Communities spokesperson

Clothing reserves critically low for Victoria cooperative Women In Need

Victoria non-profit hosts clothing drive to boost donations

Central Saanich councillor reserves judgment about soccer pitch proposal

Coun. Niall Paltiel said soccer pitch proposal competes against other recreation demands

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

Here’s what’s cancelled in Greater Victoria due to coronavirus pandemic

An updated list of Greater Victoria events cancelled, postponed

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Passenger on Vancouver-Kelowna flight tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Moves include additional news and family entertainment channels

‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Fraser Valley truckers still crossing U.S. borders but will be asked to self-quarantine during days home

First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

Cocaine and cash left at local business, Port Hardy RCMP want to talk to owner

The owner appears to have accidently left four ounces of cocaine and over $20,000 by mistake.

Most Read