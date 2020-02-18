Demonstrators gather at the legislature in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Feb. 7. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Two causes to be heard on legislature lawn during B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrations from forestry workers and Extinction Rebellion planned

As the next B.C. budget is tabled Tuesday, a number of groups are looking to make their voices heard.

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island (XRVI) has said they will undertake a peaceful lockdown and citizen’s arrest to disrupt the budget speech to “prevent further genocidal crimes against humanity toward the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and peoples.”

This comes after weeks of demonstrations by Indigenous youth, supporters and allies, including an 18-hour sit-in at the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources on Jan. 21, a six-day camp on the steps of the B.C. legislature, the temporary closure of both the Johnson and Bay Street bridges and a day of picketing at more than 30 government buildings.

RELATED: B.C. legislature braces for next protest: a budget-day forest industry rally

In addition to the XRVI disruption, a rally with more than 200 forestry workers is expected to convene on the legislature lawn starting at 12:30 p.m. to deliver a petition calling for “working forest” designation along with growing parks and protected areas and to “raise awareness of the importance of forestry to our communities.” This will be the third rally in six months organized by B.C. Forestry Alliance.

RELATED: Demonstrations planned at 30 Victoria buildings on Friday

Finance Minister Carole James is to deliver her third full budget Tuesday, with a three-year revenue forecast for Crown timber, natural gas and other natural resources. Personal income taxes are expected to rise as B.C. ramps up the Coastal Gaslink pipeline project, and the federally-owned Trans Mountain oil pipeline gets its twinning project underway.

With files from Tom Fletcher


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

budget

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Recent arrests skim surface of Victoria’s human trafficking problem
Next story
AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades

Just Posted

Two causes to be heard on legislature lawn during B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrations from forestry workers and Extinction Rebellion planned

Migration drives Greater Victoria’s population growth

Region surpasses 400,000 population despite seeing more deaths than births

Oak Bay looks into boulevard gardens

Legalizing boulevard gardening among working group ideas

Recent arrests skim surface of Victoria’s human trafficking problem

Port city makes desirable place for traffickers flying under the radar

Peninsula and Area Agricultural Commission criticizes Central Saanich over committee demise

PAAC also calls on municipality to revive ag committee disbanded earlier

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

Forestry convoy headed down Vancouver Island to legislature lawn

Rally to be held Tuesday in Victoria pushing for the protection of ‘working forests’

Woman charged after alleged fuel thefts, ramming of RCMP car in B.C. Interior

Suspect wanted for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna, Salmon Arm and 100 Mile House

Two causes to be heard on legislature lawn during B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrations from forestry workers and Extinction Rebellion planned

Dogs killed after mobile home in B.C. used as animal shelter catches fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known

No dramatic shifts expected as B.C. government tables new budget today

Finance Minister Carole James has promised to stay the course when she tables the budget in the legislature

AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural-gas pipeline

Federal, B.C. ministers seek meeting with Wet’suwet’en in hope of blockade solution

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route

Flight to evacuate Canadians from cruise ship ‘expected’ to depart Japan on Thursday

Canadians seeking to return to home by commercial means will be subject to the Quarantine Act

Most Read