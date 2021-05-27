Two charged after weapons, drugs seized in Sooke bust

Weapons seized by Sooke RCMP during a drug bust on May 28. (Submitted: RCMP)

Several weapons were also located and seized

Police arrested two people following a drug investigation in Sooke.

On Friday evening, RCMP frontline officers seized a quantity of suspected heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), benzodiazepine (Benzos) and other drug trafficking-related items.

Several weapons were also located and seized, including a hatchet, brass knuckles, knife, defensive baton and a machete

“The co-existence of both drugs and weapons is a dangerous combination that is, unfortunately, often seen in the drug trade. The Sooke RCMP remains committed to targeted investigations in support of prosecution for drug trafficking and weapons offences in our ongoing efforts to keep our communities safe,” Sooke RCMP said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

