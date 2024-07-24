Two charged in Nanaimo stabbing death now standing trial

Trial begins for the two charged with the 2022 death of Fred Parsons at Maffeo Sutton Park

A trial is under way for two people arrested and charged in a 2022 stabbing death at a waterfront park in Nanaimo.

Mark Jayden Harrison and Aiden Matthew Bell each face a charge of manslaughter after Fred Parsons, 29, was stabbed at Maffeo Sutton Park on Sept. 5, 2022, and died of his injuries. Proceedings began Monday, July 23, in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo in front of justice Robin Baird and a 12-person jury.

On Tuesday, July 23, the court heard an audio recording of Harrison that had been intercepted by police. Parts of the conversation were redacted and Baird instructed the jury to disregard any evidence mentioning Bell, and to only consider the audio in relation to Harrison's case.

In the recording, Harrison could be heard saying that everybody was making statements against him and they didn't make sense. He stated that someone witnessed someone spraying Parsons and another person in the face with bear spray. He also said he had to speak to the victims in court during the preliminary inquiry and was praying that they, or the police, would get their descriptions mixed up. Harrison said that he thought that his co-accused had punched the victim and didn't realize that Parsons had been stabbed until later.

Harrison said a witness said the person who lunged at Parsons was wearing a white zip-up jacket with black sleeves, which matched what Harrison was wearing and he said that didn't look good and didn't make sense.

Also taking the stand were two Nanaimo RCMP officers who testified about evidence and collection of items, including a butterfly knife, bear spray, and a silver reflective jacket.

Nick Barber and Kaitlyn Tourangeau are Crown counsel. Gloria Ng, Stephanie Hood and Austin Nix are representing Bell, while Bobby Movassaghi and Kendra Waugh are representing Harrison.

The trial is scheduled to last 14 days.