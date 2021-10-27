Joel Krahn/Yukon News file

Two charges each of murder and attempted murder laid in shootings in Faro, Yukon

Court documents say Ralph Shaw is charged as details start to emerge in shooting

The suspect in a shooting in the small community of Faro, Yukon, has appeared in a Whitehorse court charged with murder and attempted murder.

Court documents say Ralph Shaw is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

A Yukon Supreme Court judge scheduled his next court appearance for Nov. 3.

Documents filed with the court on Wednesday say the first-degree murder charges relate to the deaths of Patrick McCracken and Saenduean Honchaiyaphum.

Scott Shepherd, the commanding officer for Yukon RCMP, says police presume the victim and suspects knew each other but he wouldn’t discuss a specific relationship.

Two people are also named in the two counts of attempted murder, which allegedly involved the use of a firearm.

Mounties on Wednesday would not say what type of weapon was used in the shooting.

Jack Bowers, the incoming mayor of Faro, said Tuesday that police received a shots-fired call just after noon in the community.

There were reports of multiple injuries and Bowers said the town immediately went into lockdown.

RCMP rescinded the lockdown notice about 90 minutes later, saying an arrested had been made.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said late Tuesday it was a tragic situation and that their hearts go out to the families of the victims.

“We stand with the people of Faro during this extremely difficult time.”

Silver said a co-ordinated, inter-agency response was ensuring critical supports were being provided to residents and emergency responders.

—The Canadian Press

