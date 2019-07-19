Two charities announced for newly christened ‘Sidney by the Sea Run’

This year’s 8k/5k Seaside race will be called the Sidney by the Sea Run. (Black Press File)

Dust down those running shoes and ready your high tempo tunes as registration is now open for the annual Seaside 8k/5k run.

A new company stepped in at the last minute to run the event, and the race is now being called the 2019 Sidney by the Sea Run.

Participants can register for the three race distances, aimed at people of all ages and speeds, with a BC Athletics Certified Course on offer for those aiming to run a personal best.

ALSO READ: New app provides pathway for young athletes to report abuse

Taking place on Sept. 22, the event will give people the chance to walk, jog or run through Sidney and enjoy the mountain and ocean views as they go.

After a call for charity partners, the The Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation and Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea have been announced.

“I am thrilled to announce our two charity partners and I am looking forward to working with them both to not only raise money but also awareness,” said race director Cathy Noel. “It is important for local residents to know that the money raised is staying in their community. Both of these charities are extremely well respected on the Peninsula.”

ALSO READ: Justin Trudeau’s carbon footprint revealed in ranking of world leaders

Runners can donate to the charities when they register or collect sponsorship in the lead up to the race.

“The Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation is honoured to be part of this great community event” said Karen Morgan, executive director of the foundation. “We encourage everyone in our community to join the event, and be active and healthy while raising money for these Saanich Peninsula charities.”

Pauline Finn, executive director of the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea said, “We are grateful to be one of the charity beneficiaries of this 2019 event. As we celebrate our 10 year anniversary, we recognize the energy and spirit of giving that makes this community so special and the ideal location for our Centre.”

All Sidney by the Sea adult 8k and 5k participants receive a shirt, race number and finisher medal. Instead of receiving a bag stuffed full of vouchers and sponsor discounts, this year they will have those offers emailed to them instead, in a “virtual race bag.” Children receive a medal and race number. Start and finish line is at the Sidney Pier bandshell where the organizers promise entertainment and post-race awards.

ALSO READ: Sidney Seaside race saved after new organizer steps in

For information on registration, volunteering and sponsorship, contact Cathy Noel at 778-677-5786 or info@sidneyrun.com. More information can be found by visiting sidneyrun.com.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter