The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two-day bail hearing in RCMP secrets case set for next week

Cameron Jay Ortis is accused of violating the Security of Information Act

An RCMP employee charged with breaching the official-secrets law will get a chance next week to argue he should be released on bail.

A bail hearing is set for Oct. 17 and 18 for Cameron Jay Ortis, who was arrested almost a month ago.

Ortis, 47, made his fifth appearance in Ontario court today via video link from the maximum-security wing of an Ottawa jail.

The senior RCMP intelligence official is accused of violating the Security of Information Act as well as Criminal Code provisions, including breach of trust, for allegedly trying to disclose classified information to an unspecified foreign entity or terrorist group.

He faces a total of seven counts against under the various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, through to Sept. 12 of this year.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has said the allegations are extremely unsettling, given that Ortis had access to intelligence from domestic and international allies.

READ MORE: Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

READ MORE: Intelligence official charged seemed to be ‘exemplar of discretion’: UBC professor

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows
Next story
For 1st time, Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeached

Just Posted

UPDATED: Early morning fire sends four to hospital, destroys three homes on Songhees Nation

Neighbours heard screams, explosions before helping others flee the flames

Meet Your Candidates: Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke hopefuls answer the tough questions

Advance voting opens Oct. 11, ahead of the Oct. 21 election

Sunday road closures planned for 40th Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon

Many downtown roads closed between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon

New pilot project will bring government office to Langford by spring 2020

Bringing jobs closer to families is the right move, says Langford mayor

Looking back at the boys of Oak Bay’s 1954 sandlot

And remembering that one day a girl played

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of today’s top stories

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Island woman eliminated from Great Canadian Baking Show

Comox’s Nauta knew bread was going to be a challenge going into the contest

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back five years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Cycle for Sobriety rider wraps up cross country tour

Duncan-born Matthew Fee rode bike from Halifax to raise awareness

Cowichan’s Humanity for Horses Rescue closing

Lack of funding and volunteers cited

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

Most Read