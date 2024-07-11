2 people killed in highway crash near Boston Bar; Highway 1 closed

Highway 1 near Boston Bar is closed in both directions

Two people have been killed in a crash near Boston Bar Thursday (July 11).

The incident happened around 2 p.m., according to the BC Highway Patrol, along Highway 1.

The highway is closed in both directions as of 3:45 p.m. Investigators are on scene.

Details surrounding the crash are scarce, including how many vehicles were involved or the possible cause.

This is the 18th highway fatality, and seventh crash, to occur in six days. Anyone with information, including dash camera video, is being asked to call BC Highway Patrol at 604-702-4039 and quote the file number 2024-28948.