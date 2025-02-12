 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Two earthquakes rattle B.C. near Fort St. John, one of them felt

No damage reported after pair of quakes hit the same location within hours of each other
The Canadian Press
web1_20250212120220-20250212110216-67acca1c7137fadf9a4fa068jpeg
Two earthquakes struck overnight near Fort St. John in northeastern B.C., less than two hours apart. British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Two earthquakes rattled the Fort St. John area in northeastern B.C., less than two hours apart.

Earthquakes Canada says there was no damage reported by either quake, and only the second was felt in the city.

The agency says the first, a magnitude 4.2, happened just before midnight local time Tuesday, about 122 kilometres west of the city and was only felt in the “epicentral region.”

It says the second magnitude 4.4 quake then struck early Wednesday morning in the same location.

Those followed a magnitude 3.1 earthquake near the same spot earlier this week that was felt in the B.C. community of Wonowon.

Earthquakes Canada says there were no reports of damage on Monday when it struck.

More News

Abbotsford trustee's pro-Trump, anti-transgender Facebook comments under review
Abbotsford trustee's pro-Trump, anti-transgender Facebook comments under review
Surrey Conservative candidate wants Elections BC to reopen investigation
Surrey Conservative candidate wants Elections BC to reopen investigation
Book continues to disappear from Summerland library shelves
Book continues to disappear from Summerland library shelves