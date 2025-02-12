Two earthquakes rattle B.C. near Fort St. John, one of them felt

No damage reported after pair of quakes hit the same location within hours of each other

Two earthquakes rattled the Fort St. John area in northeastern B.C., less than two hours apart.

Earthquakes Canada says there was no damage reported by either quake, and only the second was felt in the city.

The agency says the first, a magnitude 4.2, happened just before midnight local time Tuesday, about 122 kilometres west of the city and was only felt in the “epicentral region.”

It says the second magnitude 4.4 quake then struck early Wednesday morning in the same location.

Those followed a magnitude 3.1 earthquake near the same spot earlier this week that was felt in the B.C. community of Wonowon.

Earthquakes Canada says there were no reports of damage on Monday when it struck.