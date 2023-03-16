An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. The Edmonton Police Service says in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Two Edmonton police officers killed while responding to a call

The force did not immediately release any details about what happened.

Edmonton police say two patrol officers have been killed while responding to a call.

The force did not immediately release any details about what happened.

Police chief Dale McFee and other dignitaries are to make brief formal statements later today.

Police say further details will be released once they’re confirmed.

