Two flights between Vancouver and Victoria added to exposures list

An April 21 Air Canada Jazz flight and an April 1 Harbour Air flight added

Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed onboard two April flights between Vancouver and Victoria.

On Air Canada flight 8079 April 21, passengers in rows three to nine are at the highest risk of having been exposed and are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

The BC Centre for Disease Control also added Harbour Air flight 238 from April 1 to its list of exposures, but those passengers’ 14 days of monitoring are already up.

April has been a record-breaking month for flight exposures with 13 reported so far, well beyond the previous record of eight in November and January.

Province-wide travel restrictions, in place until after the May long weekend, have promised vehicle checks on highways and at ferry terminals to reduce movement between health regions, but no hard restrictions have been placed on flights. People are asked to only fly for essential purposes, though.

