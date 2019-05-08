Two graffiti incidents in two days concerns West Shore RCMP

Four girls in two days charged with mischief

This is no way to leave your mark on the community.

For the second time in two days, West Shore RCMP arrested two young girls for spray-painting graffiti.

West Shore RCMP responded to a report of spray-painting on Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m.

Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP detachment, said witnesses identified two 12-year-old girls out of a group of six youth as the ones responsible for spray-painting the wall behind the Brick Store on Jacklin Road in Langford. The girls were arrested for mischief under $5,000 and released to their parents. Both are awaiting court dates. One of the boys in the group was issued a $230 ticket under the provincial Cannabis Control Act for being a minor in possession of cannabis, Saggar said in a media release.

READ ALSO: Spray painting youths arrested

The incident follows on the heels of two other girls aged 12 and 13 who were arrested on May 5 for mischief after witnesses saw them spray-painting property near the BC Transit exchange on Station Avenue.

“In total we have arrested four youth in the past few days for spray-painting property,” Saggar said. “This type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Anyone who witnesses criminal activity taking place or something suspicious is asked to report it right away by calling 911. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock
Next story
Seal pup named Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson rescued from B.C.’s north coast

Just Posted

Reynolds make it back-to-back Ryan Cups with late tying goal, overtime winner

Oak Bay ‘couldn’t get the bounces,’ look ahead to Islands

Calling all Greater Victoria residents: Victoria Vital Signs survey seeking opinions

Victoria Foundation opens survey for 14th annual community checkup report

United Way grants $8,000 to Umbrella Society for addictions support

Umbrella Society to offer another session of their Understanding Addiction workshops this fall

Man with a gun prompts RCMP and Central Saanich response

Sidney North Saanich RCMP say those involved identified, no arrests yet

Greater Victoria’s own ‘lawnmower man’ drives down Pat Bay highway

Peninsula Mounties unable to catch up with driver

United Way Overdose Prevention Expo comes to Victoria

Naloxone training will be available to anyone interested during May 8 event

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?

Hundreds of protesters turned out last week to voice their objection to… Continue reading

U.S. officials mark new $33M border post at Canada border

The facility is located at the northern end of Interstate 91 in the Vermont town of Derby Line

350 tonnes of pigeon poop on Saskatoon bridge

Crews are trying to clean the bridge of the feces of what is roughly equal to 230 cars

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with ‘unlawfully possessed’ gun in car

Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt expected to introduce his private member’s bill Wednesday afternoon

Most Read