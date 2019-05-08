Two graffiti incidents in two days concerns West Shore RCMP

This is no way to leave your mark on the community.

For the second time in two days, West Shore RCMP arrested two young girls for spray-painting graffiti.

West Shore RCMP responded to a report of spray-painting on Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m.

Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP detachment, said witnesses identified two 12-year-old girls out of a group of six youth as the ones responsible for spray-painting the wall behind the Brick Store on Jacklin Road in Langford. The girls were arrested for mischief under $5,000 and released to their parents. Both are awaiting court dates. One of the boys in the group was issued a $230 ticket under the provincial Cannabis Control Act for being a minor in possession of cannabis, Saggar said in a media release.

The incident follows on the heels of two other girls aged 12 and 13 who were arrested on May 5 for mischief after witnesses saw them spray-painting property near the BC Transit exchange on Station Avenue.

“In total we have arrested four youth in the past few days for spray-painting property,” Saggar said. “This type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Anyone who witnesses criminal activity taking place or something suspicious is asked to report it right away by calling 911. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



