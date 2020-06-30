Two Greater Victoria Public Libraries have reopened with partial service. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two Greater Victoria Public Library locations reopen

Partial service offered, patrons able to borrow physical materials starting June 30

Two Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL) locations have reopened to the public following COVID-19 closures.

On June 30, the Central branch and the Langford Heritage branch reopened with partial service, both allowing patrons to borrow physical library materials while the facilities gradually restore services that have been unavailable since March 16.

Patrons now have the ability to place a hold on an item in the GVPL catalogue and pick it up at the Central branch, where there will also be a limited collection of material available to borrow. That branch will be open Monday to Saturday from 12 p.n. to 4 p.m., with an hour starting at 11 a.m. specifically for immune-compromised or elderly patrons. Library items can be returned Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Langford Heritage branch’s vending machine, filled with movies, books and video games, will be available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Three additional branches – Juan de Fuca, Saanich Centennial and Central Saanich – will open in July for the return of library materials, to pick up materials on hold and browse a small popular collection of materials that can be borrowed on the spot. For more information visit gvpl.ca.

READ ALSO: Libraries on Vancouver Island close due to COVID-19

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Just Posted

Oak Bay educator, historian remembered for dedication to Uplands neighbourhood

Larry McCann studied, wrote about and protected heritage area

Two Greater Victoria Public Library locations reopen

Partial service offered, patrons able to borrow physical materials starting June 30

Central Saanich could allow alcohol in parks soon

Motion states the change would encourage people to adhere to social distancing efforts

Peninsula Country Market doubles down to fill event void

Farmers’ market at the Saanich Fairgrounds runs Wednesdays, Saturdays this summer

Machete-wielding suspect arrested in Langford incident

Man allegedly threatened to cut two other individuals after chasing them

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Vancouver Island homeowner douses blaze with garden hose

Fire officials say man’s quick actions resulted in relatively minor damage

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Most Read