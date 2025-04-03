VIDEO: Two homes and a trailer damaged in fire north of Courtenay

A fire which is believed to have started in a recreational vehicle has resulted in one home being extensively damaged as partial impact to a second.

The blaze began shortly before 11 a.m. on April 2 in the 5800 block of Bates Road north of Courtenay.

“There was a big explosion and then I looked out the window and the trailer was on fire and then the neighbour’s house was on fire” says Madison Hagarty who lives across from where the fire began.

”I saw them coming running out and screaming that the place was on fire so I went outside and had a look and the flames were just starting to come out the door” Machin says.

Fire was starting to damage the side of his home and he initially grabbed a garden hose but realized there wasn’t anything he could do.

He says his home was spared serious damage because the wind shifted to spread the flames towards his neighbour’s house.

“If the wind had gone the other way it would have been our house that would be gone right now” he says.

Another neighbour, Brenda McLeod, heard several explosions as the fire progressed and was worried about flames spreading.

“It’s terrifying with all these big trees right across the road from me, it was terrifying that our house would go too” McLeod says.

She praises the speed in which fire fighters got to the scene.

Twenty Five to thirty members from Oyster River Fire Rescue, the Merville Fire Department and Comox Fire Department attended the blaze through a mutual-aid call, but there was an issue with water according to Oyster River Fire Chief Bruce Green.

“We’re in a rural area, there’s no water and the closest hydrant is about four kilometres away, we’ve got a porta-tank set up and we’ve been shuttling water from two different hydrants with two different tenders to ensure we kept a water supply here” Green says.

A woman who identified herself as being the daughter of the owner of the heavily damaged home says she and her father were out for a walk in nearby Seal Bay Park when they saw thick smoke and quickly returned home to find the fire and emergency crews arriving.

She says two dogs from the home were safe but a cat was unaccounted for.

Fire crews remained on the scene throughout the day to fight the flames and clean up the scene — an official cause of the start of the fire will still need to be determined.