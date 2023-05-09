An apartment fire in View Royal at around 11:30 p.m. Monday (May 8) night sent two people to the hospital. (Courtesy of Paul Hurst)

Two people hospitalized in View Royal apartment fire

Pets killed, residents displaced by early morning blaze

Two people were taken to hospital after an overnight apartment fire in View Royal.

Crews were called at 11:27 p.m. Monday with reports of several people trapped by the fire, though all had escaped the building by the time crews were on scene. Firefighters made a quick offensive attack on the fire to contain its spread to just one building in the 300-block of Island Highway.

Crews faced heavy fire conditions on entry into the burning apartment, according to View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst.

Two people were taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation, according to Hurst, but have since been released.

Some pets were still in the building when firefighters arrived on the scene. One was recovered from the blaze with fire crews performing CPR, but the pet died at the scene.

Ambulances and West Shore RCMP were also on the scene, while View Royal Emergency Support Services helped four displaced building tenants.

No firefighters were injured during the incident. In all, 27 firefighters and four fire chiefs – including members from Colwood and Langford, staffing three engines and a rescue truck were involved in the response.

An investigation into the fire’s cause was concluded Tuesday morning and Hurst said early indications were that the fire was accidental and not lit intentionally.

More to come.

