 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Two hurt in rollover crash on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Incident happened June 9 at intersection with Bowen Road and Norwell Drive
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
rollover-img_3206
Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews help clear a crash scene after a minivan and an SUV collided at the intersection of the old Island Highway, Bowen Road and Norwell Drive on Monday, June 9. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Two people were taken to hospital after their vehicle rolled over in a crash along the old Island Highway in Nanaimo.

The collision involving an SUV and minivan happened just before 7 p.m. Monday, June 9, at the intersection of the highway at Bowen Road and Norwell Drive.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were both transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries, while the driver and passenger who were in the minivan weren't injured.

All southbound traffic on the old Island Highway was being detoured onto Bowen Road, and only right turns were available for drivers approaching the intersection from Bowen or Norwell. Northbound traffic on the highway was pinched to one lane.

According to recently released ICBC statistics, the intersection was the worst in Nanaimo for crashes in 2024 with 73.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

More News

B.C. backing down on cuts to program for families with sick kids
B.C. backing down on cuts to program for families with sick kids
VIDEO: Heat wave continues in B.C.
VIDEO: Heat wave continues in B.C.
Kootenay man sentenced in 'disturbing' domestic violence, animal killing case
Kootenay man sentenced in 'disturbing' domestic violence, animal killing case