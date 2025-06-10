Two hurt in rollover crash on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Incident happened June 9 at intersection with Bowen Road and Norwell Drive

Two people were taken to hospital after their vehicle rolled over in a crash along the old Island Highway in Nanaimo.

The collision involving an SUV and minivan happened just before 7 p.m. Monday, June 9, at the intersection of the highway at Bowen Road and Norwell Drive.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were both transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries, while the driver and passenger who were in the minivan weren't injured.

All southbound traffic on the old Island Highway was being detoured onto Bowen Road, and only right turns were available for drivers approaching the intersection from Bowen or Norwell. Northbound traffic on the highway was pinched to one lane.

According to recently released ICBC statistics, the intersection was the worst in Nanaimo for crashes in 2024 with 73.