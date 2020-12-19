Two impaired drivers arrested in Saanich after crashing into separate hydro poles on Dec. 19. (Metro Creative photo)

Two impaired drivers arrested in Saanich after crashing into separate hydro poles on Dec. 19. (Metro Creative photo)

Two impaired drivers crash into Saanich hydro poles in same night

One driver fled the scene, both arrested for drunk driving

In two separate incidents, impaired drivers crashed into hydro poles in Saanich in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Despite a Friday afternoon warning issued by police on social media about the dangers of drunk driving, two drivers got behind the wheel after drinking and ended up crashing into utility poles.

At 1 a.m. on Dec. 19, Saanich police received calls about a single-vehicle collision in the 1200-block of Tattersall Drive. The driver had struck a pole and sustained “minor, non-life-threatening injuries,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

READ ALSO: Saanich police call for caution on roads after two drivers hydroplane, hit utility poles in three days

The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital. Anastasiades said the investigation is ongoing and so far no formal charges have been laid.

Just 40 minutes later, Saanich police received another report of another single-vehicle collision involving a utility pole – this time at the intersection of Carey Road and Judah Street. The crash brought down electrical wires which were sparking on the ground and left the neighbourhood without power.

READ ALSO: Single-vehicle collision leaves nearly 590 West Shore residents with no power

When officers arrived, they found that the uninjured motorist had driven away from the scene of the crash. They located the driver a few blocks away with some of the wires still attached to the vehicle. Upon investigation, the officers determined that alcohol was involved. The driver was arrested and charged for driving while impaired.

On Saturday afternoon, Anastasiades noted to Black Press Media that these two drivers had clearly missed the message when he’d posted reminders on social media about impaired driving roadblocks and finding a safe ride home safe after drinking.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

BCHydroimpaired drivingSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Porch pirates raid Central Saanich’s Brentwood Bay neighbourhood
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak declared at longterm care facility on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Central Saanich police continue to investigate two likely related thefts of packages delivered by an Internet retail giant. (Central Saanich Police/Twitter)
Porch pirates raid Central Saanich’s Brentwood Bay neighbourhood

Central Saanich Police issue a raft of tips to prevent future thefts of packages

Two impaired drivers arrested in Saanich after crashing into separate hydro poles on Dec. 19. (Metro Creative photo)
Two impaired drivers crash into Saanich hydro poles in same night

One driver fled the scene, both arrested for drunk driving

(Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria tries again on regional transportation strategy

CRD board requests priority list to improve people-moving, reduce emissions in region

The Town of Sidney recognized Mike Harman, deputy fire of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, for 15 years of employment with the municipality on Monday. (Sidney Volunteer Fire Department/Submitted)
Sidney recognizes deputy fire chief Mike Harman for 15 years of service

Harman became deputy fire chief in 2015, joined the department as a volunteer in 1998

To thank the community for supporting them through a difficult year, the Canadian College of Performing Arts released a holiday music video Dec. 17. (Screenshot)
Victoria performing arts college releases holiday music video

Canadian College of Performing Arts takes theatre online amid pandemic

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach longterm care facility on Dec. 19, 2020. (Facebook photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at longterm care facility on Vancouver Island

Staff member tested positive at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

(Black Press Media file photo)
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Parksville’s Christiana Conway, left, husband Chris Conway, right, and friend Elizabeth Doell write letters designed to bring Christmas cheer to senior residents at area care homes. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island woman helps create special messages of Christmas cheer for seniors

Hand-written letters designed to help lonely residents during holiday season

This month, Dann Denis became the first writer to have his work published on the Word on the Street bulletin board at Literacy Central Vancouver Island’s Well Read Books bookstore. (Photos courtesy Literacy Central Vancouver Island)
Word on the Street bulletin board building literacy for homeless Vancouver Islanders

Nanaimo literacy group providing creative outlet for those living on the street

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(University of Oxford / John Cairns)
POLL: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

After months of uncertainty and ever-tightening restrictions, the end of the pandemic… Continue reading

Most Read