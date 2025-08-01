Mom and baby killed by falling tree in Vancouver Island park

Bystanders and first responders administered CPR until paramedics arrived, but mom died on scene and infant later in hospital

A 26-year-old mom and her five-month-old baby are dead in the wake of a tragedy at a popular Vancouver Island park.

The pair were killed in an incident involving a falling tree at Cumberland Lake Park on Comox Lake, July 31.

On Aug. 1, Comox Valley RCMP Const. Monika Terragni Media Relations Officer released a statement confirming the mother died on scene while the infant was transported to hospital and did not survive.

The statement indicated Comox Valley RCMP will be working with BC Coroners Service to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths; however, based on the initial information, there is no criminality suspected.

Deputy Fire Chief Stephane Dionne of the Cumberland says first responders were called to the popular camping and swimming location Thursday afternoon.

Dionne says people with medical training were performing CPR on both victims when they arrived and firefighters continued those efforts until ambulance crews made it to the scene.

“They work with emergency services and have a really good background to help assess the two patients” Dionne says.

Dionne says the incident happened near where a small creek drains toward the beach.

”From what I could see it was one big tree that broke down and two people were unfortunately in the pathway of the tree,” Dionne said.

As the incident was unfolding Cumberland’s mayor Vickey Brown put out a statement on the Cumberland Bulletin Board Facebook page asking for the public’s assistance in staying away from the incident.

“As you’ve heard there has been a serious incident out at the lake park. The RCMP are now controlling the area. Sending both our emergency response teams and the family involved strength, love and compassion” the statement read.