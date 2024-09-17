 Skip to content
Two Island rescue teams join forces in rescue operation near Port Renfrew

The hiker was reported to sustained injuries from a six-metre fall
A hiker was airlifted to the nearest hospital after sustaining injuries from a six-metre fall on a steep section of jagged rocks along the West Coast Trail. (Photo via Alberni Valley Rescue Squad's Facebook page)

A hiker was airlifted to the nearest hospital after sustaining injuries from a six-metre fall on a steep section of jagged rocks along the West Coast Trail.

The incident happened last Saturday afternoon (Sept. 14) in an area known as Thrasher Hills located in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, according to a social media post.

The rescue effort was spearheaded by the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue. A team of two technicians proceeded with the rescue operation after Parks Canada staff were already on the scene and provided first aid to the hiker. 

The hiker had sustained “moderate injuries” and was unable to continue on the trail, according to Alberni Rescue team. The helicopter headed back to Port Renfrew’s Gateway Marina where the rescued trekker was transferred to an ambulance waiting on site and subsequently brought to the nearest hospital.

