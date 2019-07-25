Alien (left) and Fisher were stolen from the Pacific Cat Clinic on Thursday Night (Facebook/Pacific Cat Clinic)

Two kittens stolen from Greater Victoria veterinary clinic

The nine week old kittens were awaiting adoption at the Pacific Cat Clinic

A local veterinary office is asking the public for help in locating two kittens who were stolen from their clinic.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday staff were just wrapping up the day at the Pacific Cat Clinic at 3555 Ravine Way.

There were two kittens in the front window of the vet ready for adoption.

“We have people who just come in all the time to play with them,” said Lee Penner, a veterinary technician at the clinic. “They need the love and attention and it socializes them.”

Two young girls came into the clinic to do just that, and told Penner they were trying to convince their parents to let them adopt kittens.

ALSO READ: Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Penner and her coworker were just wrapping up their final duties for the day when they turned around and noticed the kittens were gone.

“We were in shock, we didn’t know what to do, we kept looking behind every door,” she said.

Penner called the police, the BC SPCA and local lost-and-found group ROAM, as well as posted to social media about the missing kittens.

Both kittens are approximately nine weeks old. One is black and named Fisher, while the other is a long-haired white tabby with four white feet named Alien.

ALSO READ:BC SPCA halves the cost to adopt a cat

“They’re still in the cute kitten phase, and old enough to not be with their mom but I just hope the girls aren’t hiding them away somewhere in a box in a trunk,” Penner said. “I just want them to come home safe.”

The girls were described as between 14 and 17 years old, one was blonde with a black, baggy hoodie and an embroidered bag, while the other girl was a brunette with facial piercings and an orangey-brown shirt.

Anyone aware of the girls’ or the kitten’s whereabouts is asked to call the police, or contact the Pacific Cat Clinic through Facebook or at 250-475-2287.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

