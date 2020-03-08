Two men arrested and charged with 2018 attack that killed Langford man

Two men have been arrested and charged for a serious assault that killed Shawn Campbell, a Langford man, back in Sept. 2018. (GoFundMe)

Two men have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, following a serious assault that killed a Langford man in Saanich back in 2018.

Nathan Monsour, 33, and Lee Hart, 38, are currently being held in custody after being arrested by Saanich PD Friday for allegedly leaving a 41-year-old man with life-threatening injuries in the 3900-block of Carey Road on Sept. 29, 2018.

Shawn Campbell, died in hospital five days after the assault from his injuries. Police believed that the victim and people responsible knew each other.

Notably, Campbell died just a day before he was scheduled to appear in court for an assault he allegedly committed days before the attack. The 41-year-old was expected to appear after making bail for an incident in Metchosin in Sept. 26, 2019.

Part of his bail conditions was that the Langford man wasn’t allowed to have contact with two individuals except to get personal belongings while being supervised by a peace officer.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been working on this file with Saanich PD. The two men will appear in court in Victoria on Monday, March 9.

