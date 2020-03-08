Two men have been arrested and charged for a serious assault that killed Shawn Campbell, a Langford man, back in Sept. 2018. (GoFundMe)

Two men arrested and charged with 2018 attack that killed Langford man

Nathan Monsour, 33, and Lee Hart, 38, to make court appearance Monday

Two men have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, following a serious assault that killed a Langford man in Saanich back in 2018.

Nathan Monsour, 33, and Lee Hart, 38, are currently being held in custody after being arrested by Saanich PD Friday for allegedly leaving a 41-year-old man with life-threatening injuries in the 3900-block of Carey Road on Sept. 29, 2018.

Shawn Campbell, died in hospital five days after the assault from his injuries. Police believed that the victim and people responsible knew each other.

READ MORE: Court documents reveal homocide victim faced assault charges

ALSO READ: Victim of fatal Saanich beating identified as Shawn Campbell

Notably, Campbell died just a day before he was scheduled to appear in court for an assault he allegedly committed days before the attack. The 41-year-old was expected to appear after making bail for an incident in Metchosin in Sept. 26, 2019.

Part of his bail conditions was that the Langford man wasn’t allowed to have contact with two individuals except to get personal belongings while being supervised by a peace officer.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been working on this file with Saanich PD. The two men will appear in court in Victoria on Monday, March 9.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C.. homicidesSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hartland Landfill among B.C.’s top oil recyclers
Next story
Liberals poised to legislate ban on conversion therapy

Just Posted

VIDEO: Royals pinched out of win 5–4 by Portland Winterhawks in overtime

Royals play two games against Prince George Cougars starting Friday, March 13

Proposed renewal concept for Horner Park realeased

Project is set to start in early summer amid review of public input

Two men arrested and charged with 2018 attack that killed Langford man

Nathan Monsour, 33, and Lee Hart, 38, to make court appearance Monday

Memorial started for mother fatally shot outside Langford home

35-year-old suspect arrested in Saanich Saturday morning

Two cannabis dispensaries in Esquimalt await provincial approval

Misty Mountain Cannabis and Alternative Aromatics Dispensary received rezoning from township

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Fire destroys chalet at Mount Washington, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

Most Read