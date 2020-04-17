Saanich police search Shelbourne Street residence and charge two men in relation to various crimes. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two men charged in relation to a Saanich break-and-enter, thefts under $5,000

Saanich police report a recent spike in property-related crime

Two Saanich men have been charged in relation to several property crimes and thefts after police executed a search warrant on April 15.

On Wednesday, Saanich police searched a residence in the 3500-block of Shelbourne Street. Officers were looking for a bicycle stolen during an April 7 break-in at a nearby secure parking garage.

During the search, police found evidence related to the break-and-enter along with a dirt bike suspected to have been stolen and a small utility trailer that had been reported stolen on the same day.

READ ALSO: Victoria police reports 126 per cent increase in calls near Topaz Park

Following the search, two men, aged 22 and 60, were charged with break-and-enter, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Both men have a court date set for July.

Over the past several weeks, the Saanich Police Department has noticed a spike in property crime – thefts, shoplifting, break-and-enters and thefts from cars, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the department. He added that “additional measures” have been taken to deter property crime and to investigate each incident.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season
Next story
VicPD arrests three people, shuts down bicycle ‘chop-shop’ after using ‘bait’ bike

Just Posted

VicPD arrests three people, shuts down bicycle ‘chop-shop’ after using ‘bait’ bike

Police report increase in property crime and bike thefts in Burnside Gorge neighbourhood

Two men charged in relation to a Saanich break-and-enter, thefts under $5,000

Saanich police report a recent spike in property-related crime

Victoria police reports 126 per cent increase in calls near Topaz Park

Officers conducting proactive enforcement, remaining highly visible to combat the rising trend

South Island leaders form taskforce to address economic crisis amidst COVID-19

Rising Economy Taskforce to address economic crisis and resiliency

Market on Millstream helps military families with free grocery delivery

Eight ships and 850 members from CFB Esquimalt are currently deployed

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

POLL: Should BC Ferries be limited to essential traffic only?

The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing fears of the virus being brought to… Continue reading

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

#TellThemYouCare portal launched to send B.C. seniors in isolation messages of love, support

Hand-written notes, video links, drawings, expressions of love and support to seniors encouraged

COVID-19 world update: Criminals rush t0 exploit virus; U.K. death toll likely higher than reported

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news items from around the world

From classroom to the living room: B.C. homeschooler has advice for parents

Teresa Wiedrick has already learned what many parents are trying to work out during the pandemic

Most Read