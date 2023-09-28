Two men not allowed to return to Quadra Island following weapons incident

RCMP arrested men after incident involving weapons on island

Two men are not allowed to return to Quadra Island, after being charged with multiple offences related to an incident on the island.

On Aug. 25, RCMP officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Quadra Island. Complainants alleged that two men were charging at them with weapons. By the time officers arrived, the men in question had left the scene, but while the RCMP were obtaining statements from witnesses, one of the men returned and started attacking another individual on the property.

Officers arrested the man.

The following day, police were alerted that the second man was on the ferry heading to Campbell River. He was located and arrested without incident.

Troy Blue and Michael Knipstrom have both been charged with multiple offences and were released by courts with numerous conditions including to not return to Quadra Island.

The matter is now before the courts.

