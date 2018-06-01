Two men sought after dumping injured cat out of a car window in Langford

The B.C. SPCA is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who dumped an injured cat out of a car window in Langford.

The incident occurred at around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29, in the 3000-block of Pickford Road.

A woman walking in the area saw two Caucasian men in a grey sedan pull over, drop the cat out the window and drive away. She was unable to get the licence plate.

“The geriatric cat appeared to be dragging her hind legs, and upon inspection, the Good Samaritan discovered that the cat had duct tape wrapped around her stomach and her hind legs,” says Erika Paul, B.C. SPCA senior animal protection officer. “The cat was taken immediately to a local veterinary clinic where she was examined and treated for a large abscess/lesion on her side. She is also getting further treatment to determine the cause of the injury in her back legs.”

If you have any information pertaining to this case, please contact the B.C. SPCA animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com