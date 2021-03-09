Two-month investigation leads West Shore RCMP to seize ‘substantial quantities’ of drugs

Officers also seized three loaded guns and found evidence of a drug trafficking

West Shore RCMP service dog, Erik, with items seized after three residences in Langford, Colwood and Sooke were raided on Feb. 26, following a two-long long investigation. (Photo: West Shore RCMP)

A two-month long investigation led to three arrests and “substantial quantities” of drugs being seized after West Shore RCMP officers raided three homes on Feb. 26.

Officers also seized three loaded guns and found evidence of a drug trafficking network operating in the West Shore and across the Capital Regional District after executing three simultaneous search warrants at residences in Colwood, Langford and Sooke.

A 31-year-old Langford man, a 28-year-old Langford woman and a 27-year-old Colwood man were arrested.

The raids led to officers seizing one kilogram of suspected methamphetamine, 11 ounces of suspected fentanyl, six ounces of suspected heroin, five ounces of suspected cocaine, one kilogram of suspected Psilocybin, 70 micro dose of suspected Psilocybin capsules and $12,000.

A loaded shot gun, two loaded pistol magazines, ammunition and other weapons – including brass knuckles and a stun baton – were also seized.

Five luxury vehicles, two all-terrain vehicle and a wake boat were also seized.

A West Shore RCMP media release said the investigation is ongoing and a detailed report will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for consideration of charges.

“Numerous resources as well as a variety of covert investigative techniques were utilized during this investigation,” said Const. Alex Berube, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP. “The disruption of such a drug trafficking operation is key to keeping our communities safe.

West Shore RCMP’s Drugs and Organized Crime Unit, Serious Crime Unit, Crime Reduction Unit and a police service dog named Erik were involved in the investigation, along with the Combined Force Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia.

