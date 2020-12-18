Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed from Saanich Peninsula Hospital

22 people have tested positive, three have died

Island Health has reported 22 positive cases of COVID-19 since the Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak was announced Dec. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

One additional patient and one additional staff member have tested positive from the Saanich Peninsula Hospital COVID-19 outbreak, Island Health announced Friday.

Since the outbreak started on Dec. 1, 11 staff members and 11 patients have tested positive. Of those, three have died.

Testing continues to confirm the outbreak is limited to acute care areas of the hospital, according to a statement from Island Health. Patients in those areas continue to be closely monitored for symptoms.

While the hospital in Central Saanich remains closed to acute admissions, the emergency department is open. The laboratory service has temporarily moved to the lab at 2140A Keating Cross Rd. Other outpatient services, including medical imaging and day surgery, are open.

As of Dec. 17, there are 76 active cases on Vancouver Island, with five in hospital and four in critical care.

READ ALSO: Third person dies from COVID-19 at Peninsula hospital outbreak

READ ALSO: 380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusHospitalsIsland HealthSaanichSaanich Peninsula