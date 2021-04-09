Two more Greater Victoria schools report COVID-19 exposures

Two new school exposures were reported by the Greater Victoria School District on April 8, one at Mount Douglas Secondary School and one at Victoria High School. (Google Streetview)

Greater Victoria added two more school exposures Wednesday night, with confirmed COVID-19 cases affecting Mount Douglas Secondary School and Victoria High School.

At Mount Douglas Secondary, students and staff may have been exposed to the virus on April 6. At Victoria High School, people may have been exposed on April 6 or 7.

Island Health is conducting contact tracing in both cases and will inform anyone who is at high risk.

There have now been eight school exposures or COVID-19 clusters reported in Greater Victoria in just over a week. The other six include Oak Bay High School, possible exposure March 30; Cedar Hill Middle School, cluster with possible exposures on March 29, 30, 31 and April 1; Dunsmuir Middle School, cluster with possible exposures on March 29, 30, 31 and April 1; Oaklands Elementary School, possible exposures on March 29, 30 and 31; Belmont Secondary School, possible exposures on March 31 and April 1; and, Arbutus Middle School, possible exposure on April 1.

On March 28 – the Sunday before students returned from spring break –Island Health issued a statement warning parents they would very likely see a spike in the number of school exposures.

The health authority asked parents to keep their children home from school if they are even only displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

