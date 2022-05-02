Two more potential witnesses sought in Victoria arson investigation

Two men were in the area before the fire

Victoria police are seeking these two potential witnesses of an April 20 arson. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are looking to speak with two men who could be potential witnesses to the arson at a Ukrainian pastor’s family home in Victoria last month.

The two men are not suspects, but police believe they may have information about the early-morning fire on April 20.

Gasoline was poured through the mail slot of the family home, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress said in a statement last month. Five people were in the home when the fire broke out and all made it out alive, although one child was injured and a woman needed to be rescued from a window ledge by fire crews.

One of the potential witnesses was near Cook Street and Caledonia Avenue just after 1 a.m. on April 20th.

He’s described as an approximately 50-year-old Caucasian man who’s six feet tall, with a medium build. He had short dark brown hair, was clean-shaven and wore a brown jacket with black areas near the shoulders, overtop a black sweater. He also wore dark blue jeans and dark coloured lace-up shoes.

The second individual was also in the area of Cook Street and Caledonia Avenue just after 1 a.m. on the morning of the fire.

He’s described as an approximately 25-year-old Caucasian or Middle Eastern man who’s 6’2”. He had medium-length, dark-brown hair that was shorter on the sides and back and longer on top. The man also had a short beard and wore a dark blue hooded coat, olive-brown pants, dark shoes and an army-green backpack.

VicPD received several tips after putting out a video of another potential witness passing through the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Potential witness sought in Victoria home arson investigation

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria