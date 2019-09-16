Jesse Logan and Teresa Winters Day said in a press release that they were “ecstatic” when they realized that they matched all six numbers in the Aug. 21 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Photo submitted)

Two Nanaimo residents share $5-million Lotto 6/49 prize

Jesse Logan and Teresa Winters Day matched all six numbers in Aug. 21 Lotto 6/49 draw

Two people from Nanaimo are instant millionaires after a $5-million lotto win playing the 6/49 last month.

Jesse Logan and Teresa Winters Day said in a press release that they were “ecstatic” when they realized that they matched all six numbers in the Aug. 21 Lotto 6/49 draw.

They purchased the ticket as part of a ‘Mini Dip’ ticket pack at a 7-Eleven in Nanaimo and found out they won via their B.C. Lotto Corporation app.

“I will be able to spoil my kids,” Winters Day said in the release. “I’ve always wanted to go to Disneyland … that’s the first thing I’ll do with my kids, and then go on a shopping spree.”

Logan will give some of his winnings to his family, and use some of the other money to build a music recording studio.

“I will be able to help my family out and that is something I have always wanted to do,” he said. “We didn’t have much growing up but my parents did the best they could. I am excited to give back to them.”

