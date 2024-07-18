Two new fires burning in North Okanagan

Both fires were discovered after 11 a.m. Thursday morning and are .009 hectares in size

A pair of wildfires have been discovered near Mabel Lake east of Enderby Thursday morning, July 18.

Both fires are spot-sized at .009 hectares and were discovered after 11 a.m. One is located 10 kilometres south of Kingfisher on the west side of the lake while the other is on the east side of the upper arm of the lake, near Cottonwood Creek, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

Both fires are currently classified as being out of control.

BCWS says the fires are believed to have been caused by dry lightning strikes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.