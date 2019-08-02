Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, from Edmonton is shown in this undated handout photo provided July 17, 2019. She had been in the North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation areas to attend a funeral on April 27, 2019, and after the funeral she expressed a desire to return to Edmonton, Alberta. Tiki was last seen in North Battleford on May 1. RCMP in Saskatchewan say they have found the remains of a missing woman from Edmonton who they believe to be a victim of foul play. Police announced human remains discovered outside of North Battleford, Sask., last week have been identified as Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere. (RCMP photo)

Two new suspects charged in death of Edmonton woman, body found in Saskatchewan

Alberta RCMP say Nicole Cook, who is 36, is charged with first-degree murder

The mother of a homicide victim has been charged with murder in the death of an Edmonton woman who attended her son’s funeral.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, who was 25, disappeared in April after travelling to North Battleford, Sask., to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle.

Her remains were found on July 11 outside of North Battleford by a police dog.

Alberta RCMP say Nicole Cook, who is 36, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, interfering with a human body and motor vehicle theft.

Cook is Cook-Buckle’s mother.

Police say Jesse Sangster, who is 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and motor vehicle theft.

Both suspects have been sent to Saskatchewan, where they are to make their first court appearance on Friday in North Battleford provincial court.

Last week, RCMP charged Danita Thomas with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle in Laverdiere’s death.

Shayla Orthner faces similar charges.

Police have said Cook-Buckle’s death is also being investigated as a homicide.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Electric bike on display at Langford bike shop stolen in break and enter
Next story
Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Just Posted

More than 100 Trees Cannabis employees out of a job

Province shuts down two stores, CEO follows by closing all Victoria locations

Two missing teenage brothers last seen in Saanich on Tuesday

Joseph Billy, 15, and Tyson Billy-Brown, 14, left an address in Saanich on foot

Electric bike on display at Langford bike shop stolen in break and enter

Front window of West Shore Bicycles smashed during robbery

Horgan ‘hijacks’ family reunion, hosts private tour of legislasture

Ancestors of former Speaker of the Legislature Frederick Pauline visit local sights

Greater Victoria real estate sales up in July 2019 compared to July 2018

VREB’s president says sellers are adjusting to new realities

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Shamrocks get past Timbermen in Game 2

Victoria leads Nanaimo two games to none in WLA semifinals

Another rock slide on Highway 4 cuts off Tofino-Ucluelet

Single-lane alternating traffic now moving around debris

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Most Read