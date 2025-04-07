 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Two people dead in plane crash near Chilliwack Lake

The training flight crashed on Saturday afternoon
Brandon Tucker
Brandon Tucker
plane-crash-1
A Cessna 172 (not the one pictured) crashed near Chilliwack Lake on Saturday, April 5, killing both people on board.(Chinook Helicopters)

Two people are dead following a plane crash near Chilliwack Lake on Saturday afternoon.

What had started as a normal flight training expedition on April 5 became a fatal disaster when the plane disappeared from the flight tracking software and then proceeded to hit the ground at approximately 2:13 p.m., explained the Maritime Forces Pacific Public Affairs Office (MARPAC).

The Cessna 172, which was owned and operated by Abbotsford-base Chinook Helicopters, contained the instructor and the flight student, both of whom were killed in the crash near Chilliwack Lake. 

"JRCC Victoria tasked a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from 442 Squadron in Comox and a Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) fixed-wing aircraft out of Pitt Meadows," MARPAC said.

"Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR), tasked by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), following an automated iPhone crash notification, responded alongside the Cormorant and CASARA. The CASARA located the crashed aircraft, at which point the RCMP took the lead."

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP detachment confirmed that both individuals died in the crash, with police still investigating the incident.

 

Brandon Tucker

About the Author: Brandon Tucker

I have been a journalist since 2013, with much of my career spent covering sports and entertainment stories in Alberta.
Read more

More News

Suspect in Vancouver Amber Alert re-arrested, charged with assaulting police
Suspect in Vancouver Amber Alert re-arrested, charged with assaulting police
North Island First Nations join call for candidate Aaron Gunn's immediate removal
North Island First Nations join call for candidate Aaron Gunn's immediate removal
$110M expansion project to multiply Nanaimo's Duke Point port capacity 10-fold
$110M expansion project to multiply Nanaimo's Duke Point port capacity 10-fold