Two people dead in plane crash near Chilliwack Lake

The training flight crashed on Saturday afternoon

Two people are dead following a plane crash near Chilliwack Lake on Saturday afternoon.

What had started as a normal flight training expedition on April 5 became a fatal disaster when the plane disappeared from the flight tracking software and then proceeded to hit the ground at approximately 2:13 p.m., explained the Maritime Forces Pacific Public Affairs Office (MARPAC).

The Cessna 172, which was owned and operated by Abbotsford-base Chinook Helicopters, contained the instructor and the flight student, both of whom were killed in the crash near Chilliwack Lake.

"JRCC Victoria tasked a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from 442 Squadron in Comox and a Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) fixed-wing aircraft out of Pitt Meadows," MARPAC said.

"Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR), tasked by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), following an automated iPhone crash notification, responded alongside the Cormorant and CASARA. The CASARA located the crashed aircraft, at which point the RCMP took the lead."

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP detachment confirmed that both individuals died in the crash, with police still investigating the incident.