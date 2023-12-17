Two people die in crash in Nanaimo

Single-vehicle crash happened the morning of Dec. 16 on Nanaimo River Road

Two people died in a crash on Nanaimo River Road this morning.

According to an RCMP press release, police, firefighters and paramedics were called just before 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, to a single-vehicle crash near Nanaimo Lakes Deadwood Campground.

Two people were confirmed dead at the scene, and police were working with a traffic reconstructionist and the B.C. Coroners Service on the file. Police said Nanaimo River Road would be closed in both directions at the scene of the crash during the investigation.

READ ALSO: Drunk driver sentenced for causing fatal highway crash in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Man dies in crash on the highway south of Nanaimo