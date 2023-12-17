 Skip to content
Two people die in crash in Nanaimo

Single-vehicle crash happened the morning of Dec. 16 on Nanaimo River Road
Nanaimo News Staff
Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Nanaimo River Road on Saturday, Dec. 16. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two people died in a crash on Nanaimo River Road this morning.

According to an RCMP press release, police, firefighters and paramedics were called just before 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, to a single-vehicle crash near Nanaimo Lakes Deadwood Campground.

Two people were confirmed dead at the scene, and police were working with a traffic reconstructionist and the B.C. Coroners Service on the file. Police said Nanaimo River Road would be closed in both directions at the scene of the crash during the investigation.

