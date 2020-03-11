Two people in custody after police incident in 700-block of Queens Avenue

Two people were taken into custody following a police incident on Douglas Street and Queens Avenue on Wednesday evening.
At least seven police vehicles were on scene at Queens Manor, a supportive housing complex run by Cool Aid Society, due to a reported weapons possession.
The 700-block of Queens Avenue was shut down for a short period as police dealt with the incident.
According to Cameron MacIntyre, spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department, no one was injured and the file is still under investigation.
More to come…
