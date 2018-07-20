Two crew members were rescued after falling from a rescue boat on the Explorer of the Seas cruise ship. Facebook/Tim Johnston

Two people rescued after falling from lifeboat at Ogden Point

Crew members of the Explorer of the Seas cruise ship fell into the water Thursday night

Two crew members were rescued after falling off of a cruise ship moored at Ogden Point Thursday evening.

The Explorer of the Seas, a ship from Royal Caribbean was returning from Alaska and heading to Seattle. Around 8:21 p.m. the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria was on scene, after two crew members reportedly fell into the water, after boarding one of the ship’s rescue boats.

JRCC representatives said they were uncertain why the crew were in the rescue boats, but suggested they may have been running drills.

In a Facebook post, C-Tow Victoria/C-Tow Sidney posted video footage, saying that the crew members fell into the water after the rescue boat flipped, either while being lifted or lowered.

“Crew fell from some height… unsure why it was being launched in these conditions.”

The C-tow post said the two were rescued by the pilot boat, and JRCC also confirmed that the Pacific Pilotage Authority rescued the two people, who were still responsive.

C-Tow reported the rescue boat broke down, and that it was towed by their Vic 1 boat before it restarted, when it could be cut free and hoisted back on board.

JRCC reported that the two crew members were sent to hospital, but C-Tow said they were checked out by B.C. Emergency Health Services, given the okay, and put back on board.

More to come.

