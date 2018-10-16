Two people sent to hospital in View Royal crash

Crash on Island Highway near Six Mile Road snarled the evening commute

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on Island Highway near Six Mile Road in View Royal Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

Motorists were reporting significant delays on Island Highway and on the Trans-Canada Highway as commuters headed back to the West Shore, Sooke and up Island.

There are still delays in View Royal and Colwood on Island Highway due to an earlier crash near Six Mile

View Royal Fire reopened all lanes on the roadway at approximately 6:15 p.m. but expected lingering delays.

