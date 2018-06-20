Two people taken into custody after TD bank robbery

VicPD say an individual left the building with an undisclosed amount of cash

Victoria Police say that a bank robbery occurred Tuesday night in the 1000-block of Douglas Street.

Around 5:20 p.m. police responded to reports of one person entering the TD Bank at Douglas and Fort St., and passing a teller a note demanding money.

The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, but police were able to track him down in a short amount of time.

Two people were taken into custody in relation to this incident; the man is being held in custody for court.

A similar incident happened in February that left customers very confused about the bank’s temporary closure, as seen in the video below.

Police ask anyone with information about Tuesday’s incident to call their non-emergency line at 250 995-7654. To report anonymously you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

