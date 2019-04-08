A member of the RCMP Emergency Response Team. The unit was called to an incident where, according to RCMP, a male suspect resisted arrest, assaulted two officers and barricaded himself in a house. (Black Press file photo)

Two RCMP officers injured after man barricades himself inside Sidney home

RCMP Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators called during incident

Two RCMP officers were injured in the course of attempting to arrest a man who had barricaded himself in a residence on Sunday.

Officers had attempted to execute an arrest warrant at a residence on Maryland Drive on April 7. But the suspect was uncooperative, assaulted an arresting officer and barricaded himself in the house, with a female.

Officers from both the Sidney North Saanich RCMP and the Central Saanich Police Department secured the area and requested assistance from the RCMP Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators.

ALSO READ: Peninsula crime fighters need more volunteers

ALSO READ: Coroner service launches interactive unidentified human remains tool

A member of the crisis negotiation team made contact with the suspect before officers entered the home and successfully arrested him. But a second RCMP officer was injured during the arrest.

“Our frontline officers conducted a thorough risk assessment during this dynamic and unfolding event,” said Const. Meighan de Pass, media relations officer for the Sidney North Saanich RCMP.

“These calls are unpredictable and our officers remained flexible, responding in a way that ensured the safety of the subjects involved, and the surrounding community.”


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Toronto neurosurgeon pleads guilty in wife’s death
Next story
Canada can expect election meddling, but not on scale seen in U.S., spies warn

Just Posted

Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen remembered for humour, professionalism, intelligence

Jensen died Sunday April 7 after a short battle with cancer

Necropsy of grey whale rules out plastic poisoning

Emaciated, lice infested whale had no plastic in its stomach when it died near Victoria

Victoria and Saanich minor hockey leagues amalgamate

The Ice Hawks and the Braves are coming together to form a new association

Disaster of a movie stokes tsunami preparedness week

Saanich Emergency Prep crew to screen Disaster Wars as part of Tsunami Week

One woman confirmed dead following Esquimalt fire

Sunday fire tears through top floor of four-storey residential building on Craigflower Road

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

Vancouver Island’s fog zone fades into the horizon

Coastal Fire Centre abandoning practice of keeping north and west coast separate in fire bans

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

Saanich police investigate Sunday afternoon collision between cyclist and vehicle

Southbound traffic on Highway 17 to be closed for several hours

Most Read