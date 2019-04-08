Two RCMP officers injured after man barricades himself inside Sidney home

A member of the RCMP Emergency Response Team. The unit was called to an incident where, according to RCMP, a male suspect resisted arrest, assaulted two officers and barricaded himself in a house. (Black Press file photo)

Two RCMP officers were injured in the course of attempting to arrest a man who had barricaded himself in a residence on Sunday.

Officers had attempted to execute an arrest warrant at a residence on Maryland Drive on April 7. But the suspect was uncooperative, assaulted an arresting officer and barricaded himself in the house, with a female.

Officers from both the Sidney North Saanich RCMP and the Central Saanich Police Department secured the area and requested assistance from the RCMP Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators.

ALSO READ: Peninsula crime fighters need more volunteers

ALSO READ: Coroner service launches interactive unidentified human remains tool

A member of the crisis negotiation team made contact with the suspect before officers entered the home and successfully arrested him. But a second RCMP officer was injured during the arrest.

“Our frontline officers conducted a thorough risk assessment during this dynamic and unfolding event,” said Const. Meighan de Pass, media relations officer for the Sidney North Saanich RCMP.

“These calls are unpredictable and our officers remained flexible, responding in a way that ensured the safety of the subjects involved, and the surrounding community.”



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter