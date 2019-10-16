Two RCMP vehicles vandalized in Duncan over long weekend

Local Mounties asking for help in finding culprits

Vandals put two police vehicles out of commission over the Thanksgiving weekend in Duncan.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in investigating damage done to two of their own police vehicles.

About 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, two officers were involved in a “proactive foot patrol around the Black Bridge, in an attempt to reduce calls for service in the area and ensure public safety,” said Const. Pam Bolton, communications office for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

When they returned to their parked police cars behind the old Vancouver Island University building on Cowichan Way, the rear windows on both police cars had been smashed.

The damage has cut down the detachment’s fleet until the repairs can be completed.

“We appreciate and enjoy the support that we receive from the majority of the community,” detachment commander Inspector Chris Bear said after the event. “This damage disappoints us because the actions directly impair our ability to respond to the needs of the public. We will continue to strive to provide quality service. Police will use non-front line vehicles as needed to ensure that calls for service are met while damage is repaired.”

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to reach out to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.

