Two sailing waits continue at BC Ferries ahead of the long weekend

Passengers on BC Ferries are experiencing a bit of delay as people try to get a jump on long weekend travels.
The two-sailing wait that started with the 2 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay continues.
As of 3 p.m., that ferry was fully sold out, with the 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. also at capacity. The 6 p.m. was just beyound 70 per cent full.
Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen’s 3 p.m. left 100 per cent with the 4 p.m. sitting at 70 per cent.
