BC Ferries and BC Transit have both warned of travel disruption ahead of the Labour Day long weekend. (Charlotte Prong/Parkhill File)

Two sailing waits continue at BC Ferries ahead of the long weekend

Long weekend travellers trying to get a jump on the weekend

Passengers on BC Ferries are experiencing a bit of delay as people try to get a jump on long weekend travels.

RELATED: BC Ferries offers travel tips for smooth sailings this long weekend

The two-sailing wait that started with the 2 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay continues.

As of 3 p.m., that ferry was fully sold out, with the 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. also at capacity. The 6 p.m. was just beyound 70 per cent full.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police remind drivers to slow down as kids return to school

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen’s 3 p.m. left 100 per cent with the 4 p.m. sitting at 70 per cent.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector
Next story
Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

Just Posted

MISSING: Police searching for 63-year-old Luc Racicot

Racicot was last seen in July and reported missing on Aug. 27

Two sailing waits continue at BC Ferries ahead of the long weekend

Long weekend travellers trying to get a jump on the weekend

Trailer occupied by missing Plaza Hotel caretaker, not evidence says VicPD

Mike Draeger is still considered missing, not a suspect

UPDATED: Saanich School District support staff vote to strike if necessary

Local CUPE members willing to take job action over wage discrepancy

Greater Victoria kids mourn loss of friend with lemonade stand

The sudden death of nine-year-old Carter Bonsdorf has pushed kids to fundraise for his family

VIDEO: B.C. elk family spotted while out for a morning stroll

Whole family out for a morning stroll is a showstopper in Lake Cowichan

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you satisfied with the catchment boundaries for your local school?

Youngsters across Greater Victoria will be putting away the beach toys and… Continue reading

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Most Read