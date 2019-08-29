Two sailing waits continue at BC Ferries ahead of the long weekend

Long weekend travellers trying to get a jump on the weekend

BC Ferries and BC Transit have both warned of travel disruption ahead of the Labour Day long weekend. (Charlotte Prong/Parkhill File)

Passengers on BC Ferries are experiencing a bit of delay as people try to get a jump on long weekend travels.

RELATED: BC Ferries offers travel tips for smooth sailings this long weekend

The two-sailing wait that started with the 2 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay continues.

As of 3 p.m., that ferry was fully sold out, with the 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. also at capacity. The 6 p.m. was just beyound 70 per cent full.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police remind drivers to slow down as kids return to school

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen’s 3 p.m. left 100 per cent with the 4 p.m. sitting at 70 per cent.