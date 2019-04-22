Two-sailing waits continue Victoria to Tsawwassen

Backlog continues despite extra sailings over Easter

A two-sailing wait continues from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen. Starting with the 5 p.m. and now through the 7 p.m., ferries are full from the Island to the Mainland. The final ferry at 10 p.m. remained a scant 20 per cent full by 6 p.m.

BC Ferries added nearly 90 extra sailings for the Easter long weekend, including 70 between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, but full ferries ruled Easter Monday, with a one-sailing wait at noon. Reservations are recommended for anyone intending to sail back to the Mainland today and can be made online at bcferries.com.

