2 B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled after passenger overboard at Tsawwassen terminal

Person recovered and treated by Emergency Health Services at Tsawwassen terminal
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
coastal-inspiration-bc-ferries-nnb-001
Ferry sailings were cancelled after a person went overboard from a ferry from Duke Point to Tsawwassen, Wednesday, Jan. 8. (File photo)

Ferry sailings between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen were cancelled Wednesday, Jan. 8, after a passenger went overboard. 

B.C. Ferries reported the crew of the Queen of Alberni on the Duke Point-Tsawwassen 7:45 a.m. sailing responded to a report that a passenger had gone overboard as the ship arrived at the Tsawwassen terminal. 

The individual was brought ashore and was tended to by B.C. Emergency Health Services, according to a press release. 

The incident resulted in two sailings being cancelled, the 10:15 a.m. sailing departing Tsawwassen and the 12:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point. 

Subsequent sailings on the route were expected to proceed as scheduled, starting with the 12:45 pm departure from Tsawwassen.

Passengers booked on cancelled sailings will be contacted by B.C. Ferries customer service centre to inform them if they can be accommodated on a later sailing or if their bookings would be cancelled. B.C. Ferries also offered alternative service via Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay in Nanaimo. 

"We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as our crew and emergency services managed this situation," said Shiryn Sayani, B.C. Ferries spokesperson, in an e-mail.

