The West Shore RCMP says the two rifles stolen from the legion branch in Langford on April 7 look similar to the ones in this stock photo. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Two Second World War rifles stolen during break-in at Langford legion

The West Shore RCMP is investigating

The West Shore RCMP is investigating a break and enter at the Royal Canadian Legion branch in Langford that saw two Second World War era rifles stolen.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP sees spike in property crimes

During the April 7 break-in, police learned a gun safe on the property was broken into sometime overnight and two deactivated No. 5 Lee Enfield rifles were stolen.

READ ALSO: Mental health calls for West Shore RCMP nearly double in March over last year

Police are requesting anyone with information regarding this crime to come forward and speak to police. To reach the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line call 250-474-2264 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rise in homeless tent cities, encampments linked to health confidence: advocate
Next story
COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Just Posted

Death on Pandora Avenue not thought to be COVID-19 related

A man in his late 30s died in his tent

Two Second World War rifles stolen during break-in at Langford legion

The West Shore RCMP is investigating

Rabbi calls on Victoria to close Topaz Park homeless camp

Victoria mayor continues to look for ways to get everyone indoors

Alternating traffic set for Victoria’s Bay Street bridge

Upgrades scheduled for Point Ellice Bridge Tuesday and Wednesday

View Royal community gardens to remain closed during COVID-19 pandemic

Community members advocate for gardens to re-open as growing season begins

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

If you have symptoms, call doctor or 8-1-1, Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic

Money can be used for training, improving COVID-19 response

Canadians trust their family doctor more than the PM on COVID-19, says poll

Fifty-four per cent said they trusted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Rise in homeless tent cities, encampments linked to health confidence: advocate

Homeless populations have different health risk factors than other citizens

No injuries, one arrest in Duncan-area shooting

Shot fired through the window of residence

Subsequent mayors’ resignations leaves Island village with a governance vacuum in perilous times

Sayward council will confer to elect an interim mayor almost a month after previous resignation as it continues to tackle COVID-29 with an emergency response team

B.C. doctor designs special operating room for COVID-19 patients

Design protects patients from wound infection while preventing virus from spreading to nearby areas

Most Read