Two sent to hospital after train derailment east of Revelstoke

There have been two train derailments in 24 hours in Southeastern BC

A train derailment, nearly 13 km outside of Revelstoke resulted in two crew members being sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four locomotives derailed when they made contact with a stopped train.

In a statement from Terry Cunha, spokesman of Canadian Pacific Kansas City, it was stated that “four cars that were carrying grain on the rear end of the stopped train were derailed.” The statement also said one of the crew members has been released from hospital.

Revelstoke Fire Chief Steven De Rousie said that at approximately 10:15 p.m., the department received a call from dispatch wondering if the train incident would fall under their district.

“Because of our fire protection area, we’re not permitted to send the city fire [department] beyond the boundaries…we were unable to provide a fire response to that,” said De Rousie.

However, about 15 minutes later, the fire department received a call for assistance for a rescue with a possible entrapment from BC Ambulance. “They were requesting assistance for a possible entrapped person…so we did send a rescue truck,” said De Rousie.

The call was cancelled before they arrived as it was determined that there was no entrapment, but two people were injured.

De Rousie added that there were some concerned citizens worried about Revelstoke’s water supply. “As far as I’m aware, there was no threat to the city’s water supply,” De Rousie said.

In a statement from CPKC it said they had crews on site working to clean up and that the fire had been extinguished.

In a phone interview with Liam MacDonald, Communications Coordinator of the Transportation Safety Board (TSB), he said that they were still monitoring the incident but they had not deployed investigators.

The TSB is, however, investigating a separate train incident which occurred in Field, B.C. on Saturday (Feb. 17). “It was reported to us that there was a parked train on the main track…the second train was passing through a siding to pass the main train and during that passing it derailed and several cars had derailed upright, some of them leaning onto the parked train,” said MacDonald.

MacDonad said there were no reports of fires or leaked dangerous goods, but that the TSB is deploying two investigators to the site to assess the situation.

This story will continue to be updated.

