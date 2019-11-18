This was the site where a vehicle struck two women in their late 80s Sunday. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Two Sidney seniors struck by vehicle with foggy windows in marked crosswalk

Driver fined for failure to yield, limited visibility caused by foggy windows

A foggy window was one of the reasons why a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Saanich man struck two women in their 80s Sunday night in Sidney.

“They were very lucky to come away with minor injuries,” said Const. Meighan de Pass of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP.

The vehicle struck the women, aged 87 and 88, in the marked crosswalk at the intersection of 3rd Street and Sidney Avenue at around 9 p.m., said de Pass. The vehicle was heading westbound on Sidney Avenue, while the women were heading northbound towards Municipal Hall after having watched a movie.

The 87-year-old received medical care at a local hospital for her injuries before being sent home, de Pass said.

RELATED: Pedestrian hit by car Sunday in North Saanich dies of his injuries

The driver was given a fine for failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk under the Motor Vehicle Act and another for operating a motor vehicle with a windshield or window in a condition in which the vision of the driver was impaired.

The fine for the first violation is $167, for the second $81, said de Pass.

Some 3,000 crashes involving at least one pedestrian killed 42 pedestrians in B.C. and injured another 2,300 in 2017, according to the latest figures available from ICBC.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts
Next story
Theft, intoxication and beach fire lead Oak Bay’s police calls last week

Just Posted

Theft, intoxication and beach fire lead Oak Bay’s police calls last week

Resident’s bank account hacked for $25,000

Two Sidney seniors struck by vehicle with foggy windows in marked crosswalk

Driver fined for failure to yield, limited visibility caused by foggy windows

Hundreds flock to the Bay for annual Unwrap the Glam Gala

Glamorous event supports mental health initiatives across Canada

Quebec City beats Victoria for lowest unemployment rate in Canada

Victoria’s unemployment rate was 3.2 per cent in October

Barbecue cooks up benefits for Movember foundation

Father’s battle with prostate cancer encourages Victoria man to support the cause

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

BC SPCA seeks help after senior cat attacked by dog twice

Nine-year-old tabby named Meow Meow will need her front leg amputated

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

Abbotsford police chief mulls more enforcement of homeless lawbreakers

‘When all else has failed we have to hold people accountable,’ Police Chief Mike Serr tells council

Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement

Employees of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been out at picket lines since talks broke off on Sept. 21

RCMP cut free activists chained to Kelowna bank, placed under arrest

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

Cell phone tickets worse tax grab than speed limits, SenseBC says

Distracted driving statistics questioned as B.C. tickets pile up

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Fisherman missing near Lake Cowichan’s Shaw Creek

Family is asking for everyone and anyone to keep their eyes open,… Continue reading

Most Read