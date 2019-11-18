Two Sidney seniors struck by vehicle with foggy windows in marked crosswalk

A foggy window was one of the reasons why a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Saanich man struck two women in their 80s Sunday night in Sidney.

“They were very lucky to come away with minor injuries,” said Const. Meighan de Pass of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP.

The vehicle struck the women, aged 87 and 88, in the marked crosswalk at the intersection of 3rd Street and Sidney Avenue at around 9 p.m., said de Pass. The vehicle was heading westbound on Sidney Avenue, while the women were heading northbound towards Municipal Hall after having watched a movie.

The 87-year-old received medical care at a local hospital for her injuries before being sent home, de Pass said.

The driver was given a fine for failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk under the Motor Vehicle Act and another for operating a motor vehicle with a windshield or window in a condition in which the vision of the driver was impaired.

The fine for the first violation is $167, for the second $81, said de Pass.

Some 3,000 crashes involving at least one pedestrian killed 42 pedestrians in B.C. and injured another 2,300 in 2017, according to the latest figures available from ICBC.

