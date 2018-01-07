Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. (File photo)

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in B.C. backcountry

Ski resort notified RCMP after guests failed to check out

Two skiers lost for four days in the backcountry off the back of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in the Kootenays were found just after noon Sunday.

According to Golden-Fields RCMP Cst. Spencer Lainchbury, the hotel the duo were staying at reported them missing Sunday morning after they failed to check out of their hotel Saturday night.

“We notified search and rescue immediately and had them start to conduct flyovers,” said Lainchbury.

The two skiers were located with only minor injuries in Quartz Creek, which is off the backside of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance where they’re expected to make a full recovery.

Previous story
Golden Globes set to be a more political affair

Just Posted

Sizzling success for first Kiwanis Sunday breakfast of the season

Record-breaking turnout treated to expansive view of King Tide crashing on the shore

Public funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry to be held Jan.12

The service will begin at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria

Victoria tenants seek renter protections, compensation after ongoing construction to James Bay apartments

Residents exhausted by noise after years of renovations

Victoria man sentenced to seven years in stabbing of 20-year-old Quebec man

Justin Carte, 28, pled guilty in the Nov. 2016 death of Raphaël Bussières

Former Victoria nurse suspended for privacy breach

Jennifer Goodman was terminated by Island Health for accessing records of patients not in her care

Cookie creations raise more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Boa Constructors take people’s choice in Gingerbread Showcase

Flu outbreak at care facilities on Vancouver Island

Island Health asks those who are ill to not visit hospitals, residential care or assisted living facilities

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in B.C. backcountry

Ski resort notified RCMP after guests failed to check out

Golden Globes set to be a more political affair

Eight Hollywood actresses invite activists to attend annual awards gala in light of #MeToo

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Most Read