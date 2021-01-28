Two suspects arrested after multiple Langford thefts, break-ins

Woman, man in their late 20s known to West Shore RCMP

A man and a woman in their late 20s who are suspected of breaking into and stealing from three Langford apartment buildings were arrested by West Shore RCMP on Tuesday (Jan. 26).

Police began their investigation into the two suspects on Jan. 18 when two separate apartment buildings near the 690-block of Hoylake Avenue were broken into. Video surveillance footage showed two suspects stealing packages from the mailrooms of each building.

Police were able to connect these break-ins with a similar incident on Jan. 10 when an apartment building near the 2600-block of Peatt Road was broken into.

On Jan. 26, police arrested a 29-year-old woman and 25-year-old man. The two are well known to West Shore RCMP.

At the time of his arrest, the man was found to be in possession of narcotics suspected to be fentanyl and was breaching court-ordered conditions from an unrelated investigation. He was held in custody while the 29-year-old woman was released on an undertaking.

