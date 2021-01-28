West Shore RCMP arrested two people in their late 20s in connection with multiple break and enters and thefts on Jan. 26. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP arrested two people in their late 20s in connection with multiple break and enters and thefts on Jan. 26. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two suspects arrested after multiple Langford thefts, break-ins

Woman, man in their late 20s known to West Shore RCMP

A man and a woman in their late 20s who are suspected of breaking into and stealing from three Langford apartment buildings were arrested by West Shore RCMP on Tuesday (Jan. 26).

Police began their investigation into the two suspects on Jan. 18 when two separate apartment buildings near the 690-block of Hoylake Avenue were broken into. Video surveillance footage showed two suspects stealing packages from the mailrooms of each building.

Police were able to connect these break-ins with a similar incident on Jan. 10 when an apartment building near the 2600-block of Peatt Road was broken into.

RELATED: Stick-wielding man arrested after break-in attempt on Colwood home

On Jan. 26, police arrested a 29-year-old woman and 25-year-old man. The two are well known to West Shore RCMP.

At the time of his arrest, the man was found to be in possession of narcotics suspected to be fentanyl and was breaching court-ordered conditions from an unrelated investigation. He was held in custody while the 29-year-old woman was released on an undertaking.

RELATED: Greater Victoria sees increase in overdose calls in 2020

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordtheftWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project
Next story
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Just Posted

Victoria police are searching for Tyler Desorcy, 31, who has been missing since Dec. 30. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police still searching for Tyler Desorcy, missing for one month

Desorcy, 31, last seen Dec. 20 in 800-block Courtney Street

A social enterprise housing model for youth will put young residents in the driver’s seat of their experience. With a goal to have youth co-design the programs within the housing site. (Photo courtesy the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness)
Victoria youth-led housing project promotes security, opportunity

Programs to be designed by youth experiencing homelessness

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo earlier this month. (Island Health photo)
Island Health making hard choices about vaccines and ‘who gets into the lifeboat’

Vaccine delivery delays keeping chief medical health officer awake at night

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

West Shore RCMP arrested two people in their late 20s in connection with multiple break and enters and thefts on Jan. 26. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two suspects arrested after multiple Langford thefts, break-ins

Woman, man in their late 20s known to West Shore RCMP

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(B.C. government photo)
POLL: Would you like to see restrictions on travel to B.C. from other provinces?

With a host of more virulent strains of COVID-19 appearing across the… Continue reading

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture being completed by forensic sketch artist Diana Trepkov. (Diana Trepkov)
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture drawn at two-year mark as gift by Diana Trepkov

Ladysmith Steelers coach Greg Owens has received a 12 month suspension from VICFA. (Ladysmith Steelers/Facebook photo)
Ladysmith Steelers football coach suspended from league for ‘harassment, abuse of power’

The Vancouver Island Canadian Football Association suspended Greg Owens for 12 months

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)
Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

Open-pen fish farm operations in Nootka Sound. The mayor of Tahsis welcomed the federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Islands fish farm by 2022 and said that the solution going forward is land based aquaculture. (Submitted photo)
Tahsis mayor breaks rank, supports decision to phase out fish farms

North Island community swimming against concerns expressed by its neighbours

Most Read