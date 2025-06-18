 Skip to content
Two-time killer dies while serving life sentence in Abbotsford

Abraham Froesse-Friessen dies of natural causes, say authorities
Vikki Hopes
Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

A man who was serving a life sentence in Abbotsford for the 2011 killing of an Ontario artist has died while in custody.

Abraham Froesse-Friessen, 66, died of apparent natural causes, stated Correctional Service Canada in a press release on Wednesday (June 18).

He was serving his sentence at Pacific Institution and Regional Treatment Centre.

Froesse-Friessen was sentenced in December 2011 for the fatal shooting on Jan. 25, 2011 of artist Bridie Fanning, 47, in Kingsville, Ont.

According to news reports at the time, the two lived in separate apartments in the same house.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received a life sentence with no possibility of parole for 20 years.

According to other online reports, Froesse-Friessen also served time for a murder in Texas.

He pleaded guilty in July 1994 to first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Antonio Monzon Montecillo and was sentenced to a 15-year jail term.

Froesse-Friessen – who had dual citizenship in Mexico and Canada – served his entire sentence and was deported to Mexico. He lived there for a year before moving to Kingsville, Ont., according to the reports.

 

 

 

