Two UVic students were treated for hypothermia and taken to Royal Jubilee Hospital after capsizing their sailboat, remaining in the ocean for 10 - 15 minutes. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Two to hospital after University of Victoria sailing mishap

Wind gusts capsize boat of recreational club sailors

Two UVic students are in hospital after their sailboat capsized in Cadboro Bay Saturday afternoon.

Recreational members of the UVic Sailing Club were on the water for a sail when wind gusts picked up, capsizing one of the two-person sailboats at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The two men in their 20s were in the water for 10 – 15 minutes before they were pulled into powerboats, said Oak Bay Cst. Piotr Ulanowski. One man was picked up by a boat from the Royal Victoria Yacht Club who first noticed the men in distress. The second was picked up by UVic Sailing supervisor Steven Dieleman.

“The Royal Victoria Yacht Club helped out quite a bit,” said Dieleman.

The two men were brought to the docks of the yacht club where an ambulance met them, treating them for hypothermia and taking them to the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

 

