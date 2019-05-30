Two totem poles are coming down at the Thunderbird Park, next to the Royal BC Museum (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Two totem poles to come down at Victoria’s Thunderbird Park

Poles built in the 1950s have reached the end of their lives and will be repatriated

Two of the iconic totem poles in Victoria’s Thunderbird Park are coming down.

Thunderbird Park, next to the Royal BC Museum, is home to a longhouse and a dozen poles from local First Nations.

Two of the poles, both replicas of poles with historical significance, are to come down for safety measures after recent inspections found that they had a high risk of falling.

“As some of these monumental poles near the end of their life cycle, we propose to return them to their source communities, for whom they have the greatest cultural significance,” said Prof. Jack Lohman CBE, CEO of the Royal BC Museum in a statement. “We are transferring their ownership and guardianship in the spirit of reconciliation.”

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria totem project matches people with master carver

The first pole to come down is the Kwakwaka’wakw house post replica, built in 1954, followed by the Haida mortuary pole replica built in 1955. Both of these poles were built by Mungo Martin with assistance from his son, David Martin, and Henry Hunt.

After a wide consultation process, the Royal BC Museum and local First Nations devised an appropriate way to take down the poles and repatriate them with their communities.

The poles will be moved to Fort Rupert where Chief David Mungo Knox of the Kwakiutl First Nation, the great-grandson of Mungo Martin, will oversee the poles’ journey.

ALSO READ: 800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at UVic

The Haida mortuary pole will stay in Fort Rupert to stay as a reference for carvers while Knox continues discussions with the Haida clan.

The Kwakwaka’wakw house post will go to Quatsino, where members of the Quatsino First Nation will decide how to lay it to rest.

The Kwakwaka’wakw house post will come down at 9 a.m. on Friday May 31, while the Haida pole will come down in the first week of June.

Presently, the museum has no verified plans for the space after the poles are removed.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

 

Two totem poles are coming down at the Thunderbird Park, next to the Royal BC Museum (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Previous story
SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

Just Posted

Two storeys of urgent health care proposed in Esquimalt building pitch

A proposal by Lexi Development aims to include a new clinic within a 12-storey building

‘Dragon Club’ event marks silver anniversary of boating culture in Victoria

Glamorous red carpet evening inspired by the nightlife culture of 1930s Shanghai golden era

Hit the road with new car-share service in Central Saanich

Need a car but don’t want all the costs? Three Modo vehicles, one electric now in District

West Shore RCMP police dog sniffs out bag of pot near Langford school

Dog and handler leave sticker, business card behind

Victoria Fire Department battles cancer with Gala For Hope

Catered event takes place on June 15 at Carson Hall

VIDEO: New zipline opens at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park

Spectators can now cruise down the field during Victoria HarbourCats games

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

Kenney has said if Ottawa impose its fee, he will join Saskatchewan and Ontario in fighting it in court

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

Most Read